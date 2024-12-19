Over €15,000 was raised for Hospice Malta from a variety concert in October, the NGO said on Thursday.

Some 180 performers took part in Mumenti, which featured a live band, orchestra, choir, dancers, actors and singers.

Hospice Malta, which provides free palliative care services to patients and their families, said the money raised marked a “significant contribution to the organisation's ongoing mission to provide compassionate care and support to patients and their families.”

The NGO expressed its gratitude to the performers involved and its “heartfelt thanks” to APS Bank and other supporters.

“Their contributions were instrumental in making this event a success,” the organisation said.