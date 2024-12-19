Updated 6.50pm

A crash between a private vehicle and a public bus on Triq Dicembru Tlettax in Blata l-Bajda caused a traffic tailback on the busy street at peak hours.

Motorists told Times of Malta the crash happened on the Marsa-bound lane, not far from Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal church.

The police said no one was injured in the crash.

Malta Public Transport said in a statement that according to CCTV footage, the bus was stationary at the bus stop for some time before the collision.

"No injuries were reported. The company thanks the authorities for their immediate assistance."