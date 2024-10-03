Moneybase has launched a new feature offering individual and joint account holders one fee free trade per month, making it another significant permanent benefit for investors.

Starting immediately, all retail clients can make one commission-free trade per month on US stocks. This applies automatically for trades that carry an order value of up to $1,000 with the first qualifying trade each month being processed without any brokerage fees. After the free trade is used, subsequent trades continue to benefit from Moneybase’s ultra-low brokerage fees introduced earlier this year.

The new feature comes amid remarkable growth for Moneybase, which has seen its Monthly Active users double in just 12 months.

“This initiative by Moneybase is here to stay, signalling our commitment to providing lasting value to our customers,” said Alan Cuschieri, Founder of Moneybase.

“In fact, our platform’s rapid rise reflects growing confidence among Maltese investors, not only in Moneybase’s trading options but also in its wide range of financial instruments and customer-friendly approach,” he added.

Beyond US stocks, Moneybase offers an extensive selection of investment opportunities. Customers can invest in Stocks, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), Bonds, Treasury Bills, and Cash Funds. Notably, Cash Funds offer competitive returns, with APYs of up to 5.11% in USD and 3.54% in EUR, all without trading fees.

"The free trade allows our customers to invest their savings regularly at no cost. This year Moneybase has launched several new exciting features and benefits whilst providing 7 day a week customer support across four branches. We’re excited with this new offering and there is even more coming soon," added Cuschieri.

As part of its broader strategy, Moneybase continues to expand its offering, with access to over 20,000 investment instruments across 40 global exchanges, including the Malta Stock Exchange.

For further details, customers can visit the Moneybase website or log in via the mobile app. Investment services are provided by Calamatta Cuschieri Investment Services Ltd, a member of the Maltese Investor Compensation Scheme, ensuring investments are safeguarded in accordance with local regulations.