More than €31,000 has been raised over the past eight weeks in aid of victims of the Myanmar earthquake in March.

In a statement, the Curia said a fundraising campaign coordinated by Caritas Malta at the request of the Bishops of Malta and Gozo had raised money for people in Myanmar "who are suffering greatly" following the quake earlier this year.

The donations were made by individuals, parishes in Malta and Gozo as well as companies and other private entities, the curia said.

It noted the figure brought total collections by the church for emergency calls to more than €708,000 over the past three years.

Some €358,300 was raised for the Ukrainian people following Russia's invasion in 2022, while a year later €285,650 was collected after Turkey and Syria were hit by a powerful earthquake and €33,000 for victims of a quake in Morocco and Libya.