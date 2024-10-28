Mosta’s square will no longer be pedestrianised during the weekend as from November 1, the local council has announced.

In a Facebook post, the local council said that, as from November 1, the square will be open to traffic all the time.

“The opening of Mosta's main square from next weekend will be of great benefit to our community and to everyone who uses the square... Free access to the square not only strengthens community spirit, but also offers more opportunities for local businesses and facilitates movement for all Mosta residents,” the post read.

The council added that the decision was taken following consultation meetings organised by the council "which are still ongoing", as well as through messages and emails.

"After these consultations, as we already promised, a final report will be prepared which will be brought back to the council's table for discussion," the council said.

The newly renovated square was partially pedestrianised and closed off to traffic at weekends earlier this year.

The partial closure of the square to traffic was controversial from the outset. Some praised the initiative as good for the environment, removing traffic and harmful emissions from the town centre and creating an open space where the community could meet.

However, residents of streets that took the brunt of the diverted traffic complained of the traffic in their streets. Others complained it takes them too long to reach the centre of the town, while businesses have complained of a drop in business.

In July, the newly elected council took a controversial decision to end this practice.

But in August, the council said the square would remain pedestrianised on the weekends on the imposition of Transport Malta. In a notice in the Government Gazette, Transport Malta confirmed it would be closing off the square to traffic on weekends, extending the pedestrianisation of the square until the end of October.

Now that October draws to an end, the council said the square will be open to traffic seven days a week.

“The government, as well as governmental authorities, will hopefully understand that the local council enjoys autonomy as stipulated in the law and we expect that such autonomy will be respected," the council said.