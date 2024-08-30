The Mosta square will remain pedestrianised on the weekends, despite the council’s decision to stop the arrangement back in July.

In a statement on Friday, the local council said it had been told by Transport Malta that the government would be closing off the square itself every Friday and Saturday evening, against the council's express wishes.

The newly renovated square was partially pedestrianised and closed off to traffic during the weekends, yet in July, the newly elected council took a controversial decision to end this practice come September, after residents and business owners complained about the current state of affairs in the square.

“The Local Council is disappointed with these actions from Transport Malta, who are passing over what the Local Council feels is the best for the residents of Mosta,” the statement read.

"The Government’s policy, which is being called ‘pedestrianisation’, cannot be applied without planning and consultation because what will be happening is to the detriment of the residents."

The council said it will continue to work in the best interest of the residents and will not let any authority "use its power" to intimidate the council.

In a notice in the Government Gazette on Friday, Transport Malta also confirmed it would be closing off the square to traffic on weekends, extending the pedestrianisation of the square until the end of October.

The council’s attempt to reverse the decision received criticism from the government and architects.

Transport Minister Chris Bonett said Mosta should keep the square pedestrianised, while the Chamber of Architects urged the council to make the partial pedestrianisation of the town's square a success rather than succumbing to commercial pressures by reversing it.

Antoine Zammit, the architect who was involved with the re-design of the square, said he felt let down by the council’s decision to reconsider the partial pedestrianisation of the site.

The partial closure of the square to traffic was controversial from the outset. Some praised the initiative as good for the environment, removing traffic and harmful emissions from the town centre and creating an open space where the community could meet.

Residents of streets which have taken the brunt of the diverted traffic have, however, complained of the traffic in their streets. Others have complained that it takes them too long to reach the centre of the town, while businesses have complained of a drop in business.