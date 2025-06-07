A motorcyclist died on Saturday afternoon after a collision on the Senglea seafront.

A police statement said the incident happened at around 5pm on Triq ix-Xatt Juan B Azopardo.

The victim is a 43-year-old from Senglea. He lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a bollard that separates the road from the pavement, the police said.

Despite receiving first aid from a medical team, he was certified dead on site.

Magistrate Joseph Mifsud has appointed an inquiry as police investigations are ongoing.

It is the second fatal accident in a day. A Żebbuġ man died after he was crushed by his own truck in the Ħal Far industrial estate on Saturday morning.