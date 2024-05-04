A motorcyclist suffered grievous injuries after a traffic collision in Fgura. 

In a statement on Saturday police said that at around 11.30 am a 34-year-old Nepalese man, a resident of Fgura, who was driving a Romet Motors motorcycle, collided with a Renault Captur being driven by a 36-year-old woman, also from Fgura.

The incident occurred at the corner of Triq il-Kampanella and Triq San Mikiel in Fgura. 

A medical team was called to the site and the man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where his injuries were certified as grievous. 

A police investigation into the case is still ongoing.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.