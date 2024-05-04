A motorcyclist suffered grievous injuries after a traffic collision in Fgura.

In a statement on Saturday police said that at around 11.30 am a 34-year-old Nepalese man, a resident of Fgura, who was driving a Romet Motors motorcycle, collided with a Renault Captur being driven by a 36-year-old woman, also from Fgura.

The incident occurred at the corner of Triq il-Kampanella and Triq San Mikiel in Fgura.

A medical team was called to the site and the man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where his injuries were certified as grievous.

A police investigation into the case is still ongoing.