A 24-year-old motorcyclist was left grievously injured after colliding with a BMW on Thursday, police have said. 

The incident occurred at 5.30 pm on Regional Road in St Julian’s, where the 24-year-old from Santa Venera driving a Peugeot Tweet was involved in a crash with a 46-year-old from Qormi driving a BMW. 

The 24-year-old was given medical assistance on-site and later transported to Mater Dei Hospital via ambulance. 

He was later certified as having suffered grievous injuries. 

A police investigation into the incident is still ongoing. 

