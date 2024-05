A man was left seriously injured after falling three stories from a theatre in Gozo, police said on Friday.

The 48-year-old, who lives in Rabat, was doing some work on the theatre when he fell at around 5.30 pm on Thursday.

An ambulance was immediately called to the site and he was taken to the Gozo General Hospital, where his injuries were certified as serious.

Magistrate Brigitte Sultana was informed of the case and opened an inquiry.

A police investigation is still ongoing.