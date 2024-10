A motorcyclist was grievously injured in a crash on Triq Ġuzè Duca, Qormi, on Sunday morning.

The police said the woman - a 21-year-old from Qrendi - was driving a Kawazaki Ninja.

The other vehicle involved in the crash - a Kia Picanto - was driven by a 30-year-old woman from Żebbuġ.

The crash was reported at 10.30am.

Police investigations are ongoing.