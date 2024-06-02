Moveo Dance Company is organising an evening of inspiring contemporary dance, featuring an eclectic mixed bill of new works by choreographers Dorian Mallia and Diane Portelli, with a special performance by Moveo Junior Company choreographed by Patsy Chetcuti.

The performance will explore a variety of powerful and relevant themes, including freedom of speech, anxiety and the fear of missing out (colloquially known as FOMO).

Audiences can expect a dynamic and thought-provoking experience as these themes are brought to life through an array of solos, duets and group dances, showcasing the versatility and talent of the Moveo Dance Company dancers, say the choreographers.

Portelli has crafted a piece that delves deep into the concept of freedom of speech, challenging audiences to reflect on its significance in today’s world. On the other hand, Mallia presents a compelling exploration of anxiety, conveying the emotional and physical manifestations of this pervasive issue through choreography.

Additionally, the performance will feature a special piece by the Moveo Junior Company, choreographed by the talented Patsy Chetcuti. This piece will offer a fresh perspective on the theme of FOMO, highlighting the younger generation’s unique struggles and aspirations in a rapidly changing society.

“We are excited to present this diverse programme that not only showcases the incredible talent of our dancers but also addresses important social issues through the powerful medium of dance,” they say.

“Each piece has been thoughtfully created to engage and inspire our audience, making this a performance not to be missed.”

Moveo Dance Company’s mixed bill is taking place on June 6 at 7.30pm at the Valletta Campus Theatre. For tickets, visit showshappening.com.