A business centre in Mrieħel and Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) offices nearby were evacuated on Monday morning after a small fire broke out in one of the business centre's server rooms.

Staff standing outside said they had been told to leave the Fort Business Centre shortly before 9am, with fire crews on site saying they attended the scene shortly after.

By 9:45am, the fire had been extinguished and business centre staff had begun to return to the building.

No injuries were reported.

While there were reports of the nearby Quad complex also being affected, when Times of Malta visited the site on Monday morning access to the site was not restricted and business activity was continuing as usual.

Staff returned to the building at around 9:45am. Photo: Jonathan Borg.

The Fort Business Centre is home to several companies including Evolution AB, a gaming company, and accounting firm Grant Thornton.

Times of Malta understands that while the MFSA building was not affected by the fire, its staff were also evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Details of which company’s server room was responsible for the fire were unavailable.

The fire marked the second blaze to strike Malta on Monday morning, after a car caught fire on the Marsa-Ħamrun bypass, leading to heavy traffic until around 9am.