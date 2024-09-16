Updated at 10.45 am

It was gridlock along much of the Marsa-Ħamrun bypass on Monday morning after a car caught fire, according to Transport Malta.

The transport watchdog said at 5 am a car was reported to have caught fire on the northbound Marsa-Ħamrun bypass.

Almost four hours later, the lane was still closed to traffic. A Transport Malta told Times of Malta the lane reopened at 10.25 am.

“Once it is certain that there is no danger left for drivers passing through this area, the road will be fully reopened to traffic,” Transport Malta said in a statement.

A Transport Malta spokesperson said no one was injured in the accident.

The Civil Protection Department said the incident had caused large amounts of fuel and oil to disperse on the road, requiring the use of HAZMAT units to clean up.

Popular Facebook page Maltese Roads Traffic Updates reported traffic accumulating at 7 am, citing reports of an oil spill on the Northbound lane.

Two hours later, Transport Malta issued an official statement on social media, attributing delays to a fire.

CPD officials cleaning the road. Photo: Civil Protection Department

It took one commuter over an hour to arrive in Marsa after leaving Żejtun at 7.10 am.

One driver said it took her 45 minutes to drive one kilometre.

Another said it took him 50 minutes to drive to Santa Venera from Gudja.