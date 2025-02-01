Movements in equity and bond indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index partially recovered the previous week’s gain, advancing by 0.7% to close at 8,432.554 points. A total of 24 equities were active as eight headed north while another nine closed in the opposite direction. Weekly turnover stood at €1.2m, generated over 197 deals.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index closed marginally higher to close at 948.45 points. A total of 29 issues were active, 20 of which registered gains while another eight closed in the red. The 2.1% MGS 2039 was the best performer, closing at €85.84 and gaining 3.6%. Conversely, the 1.4% MGS 2046 was the worst performing stock, losing 5.8% and closing at €64.57.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index declined by 0.6%, as it ended the week at 1,182.076 points. Out of 67 active issues, 25 traded higher while another 22 closed in negative territory. The 5.8% Agora Estates plc Secured 2036 headed the list of gainers, as it closed 4% higher at €104.50. On the other hand, the 3.65% IHI plc Unsecured 2031 closed 2% lower at €95.

Top 10 market movements

Bank of Valletta plc was the most active equity, with 314,899 shares exchanging hands and generating a turnover of €544,309. The equity gained 1.7%, closing at €1.75, reversing two weeks of losses.

Its peer, HSBC Bank Malta plc recorded a 1.4% increase in its share price, closing at a weekly high of €1.42. A total of 14,827 shares exchanged hands across eight deals, recording a total turnover of €20,939.

APS Bank plc saw a notable 6.2% increase in its share price, closing at €0.60. Trading activity included 12 trades of 55,587 shares, recording a total trading value of €32,871.

Malta International Airport plc advanced by 1.6% to €6.25, with 44,656 shares traded over 32 deals, generating €275,786. Year-to-date, the equity is up by 7.8%.

International Hotel Investments plc ended the week at the €0.416 level, translating to a 2.4% decline in its share price. Three deals were executed, generating a total turnover of €10,217.

In the property sector, Malta Properties Company plc recorded the best performance, advancing by 7.8% to conclude the week at €0.388. Total turnover equalled €20,133, as 13 transactions of 54,529 shares were executed.

HSBC Bank Malta plc has entered into a €60m loan agreement with HSBC Continental Europe

Malita Investments plc headed south, ending the week at €0.50, translating to a week-on-week decline of 4.8%. Two deals worth €19,395 were executed.

MIDI plc headed the list of losers with a decline of 5.7%. The equity closed at a weekly low of €0.234. This was the result of five transactions involving 232,000 shares worth €54,879.

Hili Properties plc recorded a 3.5% decline to close at €0.193. Trading activity involved five trades, with a volume of 62,226 shares and a total trading value of €12,210.

PG plc saw a 1.1% decline in its share price, closing at €1.83. This was the outcome of five transactions of 20,381 shares, generating a total turnover of €37,339.

Company announcements

HSBC Bank Malta plc has entered into a €60m loan agreement with HSBC Continental Europe to meet its Minimum Requirement for Own Funds and Eligible Liabilities (MREL) under the BRRD. The unsecured loan has a three-year term, with an option for early repayment after two years, subject to regulatory approval. It carries an interest rate of 3-month EURIBOR plus a 76-basis-point margin.

MAPFRE Middlesea plc has announced that the board will meet on March 25, 2025, for the approval of the company’s audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024. During the meeting, the declaration of a potential dividend will be recommended

Tigne Mall plc has announced the discontinuation of listing of its shares with effective date February 3, 2025.

Loqus Holdings plc announced that all resolutions were approved at the company’s AGM held on January 28, 2025.

In terms of new issues, the Treasury Department has announced the issuance of €300m in Malta Government Stock (MGS), offered in any combination of 3% MGS 2030 (IV) and 3.5% MGS 2035 (III). The offer is open to both retail and wholesale investors, with the total amount potentially increasing by up to €150m in the event of oversubscription. The price for each stock offered to retail investors will be published on February 13, 2025.

This article, compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such. The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the Atlas Group. The directors or related parties, including the company, and their clients are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in this article. For further information contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited at 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, tel. 2122 4410, or e-mail info@jesmondmizzi.com.