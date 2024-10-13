The Missionary Society of St Paul (MSSP) recently launched its pastoral programme for the new pastoral year, running from October 2024 to June 2025 at the MSSP Oratory, Birkirkara, which provides Christian formation for adults, youth and children.

The programme revolves around liturgical celebrations and participation in the Eucharist, aligning with the liturgical calendar. Key liturgical seasons such as Advent and Lent are highlighted and introduced by a one-day retreat. During these periods, the community at the oratory meets for early morning psalms every Friday, and for adoration of the cross on Friday evenings throughout Lent. Additional spiritual talks are held for adults and youth, aiming to delve deeper into the Word of God.

Central to the programme are the monthly catecheses, held every first Monday of the month.

This year’s theme ‘Jesus the healer’, invites participants to reflect on Christ’s compassion. It explores biblical passages where Jesus heals suffering, revealing the Kingdom of God to all. Lectio divina groups offer a space for participants to reflect and share on their life experiences in light of the catechesis teachings.

This year the Oratory will also offer three courses for further spiritual formation. The first course, titled ‘Guilt, Shame, and Grace: A Christian Perspective’, takes place in October and November and addresses personal and collective guilt and shame, with a focus on forgiveness and reconciliation through biblical teachings.

The second course, scheduled for January and February, will reflect on St Paul’s second letter to the Corinthians. This biblical course will discuss themes such as Church authority, generosity, and the paradox of the cross, connecting St Paul’s teachings to the present-day Church.

The third course, to be held in May, will focus on family life and its theological foundations. In light of Amoris Laetitia, this course will address challenges faced by married couples and families, providing insights into pastoral care for those in complex situations.

For youths, this pastoral year’s programme revolves around the theme of hope. The youth catechesis series is titled ‘Anchored in Promise: Stories of Hope from the Old Testament’. The reflections will explore narratives like the call of Abraham and David’s anointing as king. The popular ‘Bible and Beer’ sessions will return, offering discussions on faith, culture, and societal issues relevant to youth.

The MSSP Oratory invites everyone to join the community and grow spiritually together.

The following are the links to access the general Oratory programme and the youth programme.