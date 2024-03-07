Andy Murray launched his 16th appearance at the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters on Wednesday with a 6-3, 6-2 defeat of qualifier David Goffin.

Britain’s 2009 finalist in the California desert took 80 minutes to produce a satisfying win to improve to 8-0 against the former top-10 Belgian.

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion who acknowledged in Dubai last month that he is unlikely to keep playing beyond this season, swept the final 10 points of the opening set and went up a double break for 5-2 before polishing off the win.

“I was striking the ball well from the back of the court, it was a solid performance,” the 36-year-old Murray, ranked 61st, said.

