Robert Abela on Sunday said he is ready to fight for Manoel Island to be turned into a national park.

Speaking during an interview on ONE Radio, the prime minister indicated that the government is gearing up to file a judicial challenge against MIDI plc.

The MIDI consortium was granted a 99-year concession in 2000 to develop luxury apartments on both Manoel Island and Tigné Point.

Abela said the government has been studying the concession agreement with MIDI for potential breaches.

In recent weeks, 29,000 people signed a petition urging the government to turn the island into a national park.

The petitioners argue MIDI will be unable to meet its contractual obligations to substantially complete the project by the March 2026 deadline.

Abela slammed the Nationalist Party for giving the land away “for free” to speculators back in 2000.

“My dream is to give Manoel Island back. It is my dream. Unlike others, I do not say it is a dream and it cannot take place. If I go in for something, I go in for the win,” Abela said.

The prime minister once again ruled out giving MIDI “hundreds of millions” for Manoel Island.

Abela said he has held meetings with both the petitioners as well as an association mainly made up of pensioners who hold shares and bonds in MIDI.

The prime minister said the issue needs to be treated sensitively, as many of these pensioners who invested in MIDI through shares and bonds could see their lifesavings endangered.

He said that while the government has no legal obligations towards these pensioners, it does have a moral one.

What does MIDI say?

MIDI has vowed to forge ahead with its plans for Manoel Island, arguing it has a “right and an obligation” to develop in line with the area’s master plan.

A MIDI spokesperson told Times of Malta earlier this month that the project’s development footprint had already been drastically downsized.

“The master plan has already been revised significantly in view of the archaeological finds and after consultation with the Gżira local council,” the spokesperson said.

“The extent of the new development has been reduced by more than 40% and the revised master plan includes significant public open spaces together with guarantees for the public that ensure that these spaces and the popular swimming zones remain accessible at all times.”