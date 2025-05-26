The government is committed to increasing the amount of public land dedicated to green open spaces but its hands are tied when it comes to privately owned land, Environment Minister Miriam Dalli has insisted.

Dalli was asked for her reaction to the fact that almost 30,000 people signed a petition, which closed on Sunday, calling for Manoel Island to be returned to the public domain and transformed into a park.

“I have always been clear on the need for open spaces. The government owns land in urban areas that can be developed, but is instead transforming it into parks where possible. This is the path we want to continue going down,” the minister said.

When pressed on the specific case of Manoel Island, Dalli said she preferred to speak about “principles that can be applied to all cases”.

Dalli said the government was setting an example by transforming land into open spaces. Video: Jonathan Borg

“I believe that where there’s the possibility of having open spaces, especially on government land, because private land is private, the government should set an example,” she said.

Dalli was speaking at the inauguration of a new garden in Pembroke. The site, redeveloped by Project Green, consists of 9,000 square metres of green space that was previously covered in concrete.

The newly inaugurated St David's Garden in Pembroke. Photo: Jonathan Borg.

The project – named St David’s Garden - cost €700,000. Roughly 113 trees and more than a thousand shrubs have been planted. Three adjacent water reservoirs will supply the irrigation system, while permeable surfacing will allow rainwater to filter naturally.

“One space after another, we are realising the vision of creating more open areas for our communities; projects that enhance urban zones and offer environmental spaces to all who visit them. These are everyone’s gardens: visit them, look after them and above all, enjoy them,” Dalli said.

All works were carried out in consultation with the Pembroke local council. Mayor Kaylon Zammit explained that the Council chose the garden’s name after the town’s twinning with the local council of St David’s in Wales.

Asked for an update on other Project Green works in other urban areas, Dalli said the government aimed to complete 19 other projects by the end of the year.

“Works on the Kirkop project are moving along steadily. There are also projects in Ta' Giorni, Saint Julian's, Mqabba, and Naxxar, she said.