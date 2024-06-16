The recent developments in artificial intelligence (AI) has sparked debates around the world on its impact on the job market. While some fear that AI will take over ICT jobs, this is more myth than reality.

Several studies have been carried out, and although the results vary, many conclude that ICT and AI will continue to be at the forefront of the labour workforce in the future. This myth likely stems from the perception that jobs in AI and ICT are primarily about software coding ‒ something which large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT are constantly improving at. However, the skills acquired through an ICT degree go far beyond merely learning how to code.

Developing software involves several steps, including optimising machine learning algorithms, training, testing and deploying machine learning models, integrating models into different systems and workflows, and scale the software to handle larger amounts of data in real-time while remaining secure, robust and reliable. These complex tasks require human expertise and oversight.

AI systems will act as collaborators in all different sectors, emphasising the importance of having basic AI literacy as a standard part of our educational curriculum. Employees can learn to leverage AI to improve their efficiency, drive innovation and make better decisions.

Moreover, the World Economic Forum’s ‘The Future of Jobs Report 2023’ shows that cognitive skills such as analytical thinking and creative thinking will be the top priorities for future employees, with the third place going to AI and big data. This indicates that a combination of human creativity, critical thinking and AI proficiency will be the key to a thriving future job market.