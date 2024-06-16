We live in an era defined by digital innovation and connectivity, making information and communication technology (ICT) essential in modern life. From smartphones and smartwatches to complex algorithms powering various industries, ICT prevails in our daily lives. The importance of studying ICT cannot be overstated and everyone can benefit from furthering their education in ICT.

The job market is evolving rapidly, driven by technological advances. Traditional jobs are transforming, and new roles require solid ICT knowledge. Students studying ICT acquire essential skills like coding, data analysis, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. These competencies not only give an advantage in the job market but are increasingly becoming prerequisites for the most sought-after jobs. ICT education promotes critical thinking and problem-solving abilities, which are crucial in most professions.

A strong understanding of technology through graduate and post-graduate studies enables individuals to develop new services, products and solutions for modern challenges. Entrepreneurs with ICT skills can use new technology tools to disrupt industries and create value.

Whether it is a start-up for a small online retail or a non-profit organisation using data for social issues, the possibilities for ICT-driven innovation are endless. Encouraging young people to choose ICT courses nurtures the next generation of innovators and change-makers.

ICT skills improve personal efficiency and productivity. They empower people to navigate and enhance their lives, such as developing smart home systems that integrate IoT devices for seamless automation or creating custom software applications to solve specific problems.

Professionally, ICT proficiency leads to streamlined operations, better communication and improved project management, translating to cost savings and enhanced productivity for businesses and the economy.

As society becomes increasingly digital, understanding ICT is as fundamental as traditional literacy for engaging in various aspects of life. An ICT education equips future generations to create digital tools that ensure that nobody is left behind in the digital divide, catering for diverse needs, promoting inclusivity and enabling global connectivity and collaboration.

Every year, the Faculty of ICT organises an expo featuring student projects and many other interesting STEM activities. This year’s expo will be held on July 5 and 6 with the theme FICT@UM Home of Tech.

For more information and to register, visit www.um.edu.mt/ict/expo.

Prof. Ing. Carl James Debono is a professor with the Department of Communications and Computer Engineering and the Dean of the Faculty of ICT, University of Malta.

Sound Bites

• The World Conference on eXplainable Artificial Intelligence (XAI) will take place from July 17 to 19 at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta. This annual event will gather researchers, academics and professionals to discuss advancements in XAI, including applications in healthcare, human-computer interactions, fairness and trustworthiness, following the shift towards designing and developing intelligent systems that are interpretable and explainable.

• Researchers are breaking through the difficulties of robotic recognition of various common, yet complex, items. This is being applied to sorting of garbage using layered sensors equipped with material detection at the surface and pressure sensitivity at the bottom, with a porous middle layer sensitive to thermal changes. An efficient cascade classification algorithm rules out object types in order, from easy to hard, starting with simple categories like empty cartons before moving on to orange peels or scraps of cloth.

For more soundbites, listen to Radio Mocha www.fb.com/RadioMochaMalta/.

DID YOU KNOW?

• Vocational education teachers are among the professions that saw the largest growth in jobs as reported in the World Economic Forum’s ‘Future of Jobs Report 2023’.

• In 2022, 34% of tasks were completed by a machine. This is set to rise to 43% by 2027.

• Three out of four people use AI at work, with 46% having started using AI less than six months ago.

• Growth in AI jobs has outpaced all jobs since 2016, showing the need for AI-qualified staff on an upward trajectory.

For more trivia see: www.um. edu.mt/think.