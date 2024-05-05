Have you been told that drinking extra water will make your skin look better? Although drinking an adequate amount of water is important for your overall health, there is no scientific evidence that drinking extra water goes straight to your skin or that it improves your skin hydration. Excess water is most likely just filtered out of your body through urine.

And what about your pores, can they get smaller? No, it turns out that this is a myth. If you have seen any claims that cold water can reduce the size of a pore, this is incorrect. The reality is that pores can swell up with the presence of oil, debris and dead skin. But once they are cleaned up, they get back to their normal size. The walls of pores can also get compromised and become lean or weak, which changes the way pores look.

And how often should you wash your face? Morning and night should be enough. Anything above that means that you are getting rid of the microbiome and compromising your skin barrier. This can lead to irritation and skin sensitivity. Adding scrubs and harsh soaps that contain beads can also dry out and irritate the skin.