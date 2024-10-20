While it’s true that some space debris re-enters Earth’s atmosphere and burns up, the idea that all debris will eventually meet this fate is misleading. Only objects orbiting in low Earth orbit (LEO) – up to 2,000 kilometres above Earth – have a chance of naturally decaying and burning up due to atmospheric drag. However, debris in higher orbits can remain in space for hundreds or even thousands of years.

As space junk accumulates in these orbits, the risk of collisions grows, potentially creating even more debris in a chain reaction known as the Kessler Syndrome. This could make certain orbits unusable for future missions if not managed.

Currently, there are over 36,000 pieces of trackable debris larger than 10 centimetres orbiting Earth, and many smaller fragments pose serious threats as well.

These tiny, fast-moving objects (some travelling at speeds over 28,000 kilometres per hour) are hazardous to operational satellites and crewed missions. Even a piece as small as a paint fleck can cause significant damage when travelling at such high velocities. In 2020, the International Space Station (ISS) had to maneuver to avoid a collision with space debris​​.

To combat this, new technologies like “space tugs” and nets are being developed to capture and de-orbit larger debris before it becomes a threat. But the idea that time alone will solve the space debris problem is far from the truth.