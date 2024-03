Nadur Youngsters and Qala Saints were victorious in last weekend’s matches to remain tied at the top of the GFA Division One to keep the title race wide open with three matches to go.

The other two matches from the GFA Division One failed to produce any goal with bottom side Oratory Youths continuing to lose ground from the teams above them in the standings.

Nadur Youngsters registered a 2-0 win over bottom-placed Oratory Youths.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...