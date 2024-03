A Maundy Thursday candlelight display will be held in Fgura this evening, featuring 7,000 candles of various colours.

The event is being organised by Fgura Local Council and Kummissjoni Festa Esterna Fgura.

The candles will decorate the Church parvis and the areas around it. The event starts at 7.30pm.

From 8pm onwards, a short play ‘Maħfra' we will be staged every half hour at ‘Il-Maħżen’ in Triq il-Karmelitani.

Entrance is free.