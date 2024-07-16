A 52-year-old man from the UK who died in a car crash on Monday afternoon has been named as Anthony Asquith.

In a tribute, his niece Grace Smithson said he would be forever missed.

“I can’t believe you have been taken away from us, words can’t describe how much I will love and miss you forever. Till next time,” she wrote on Facebook.

The incident happened around 6pm in Naxxar when the victim lost control of his Ford KA on Triq Katakombi.

The car hit a window in front of a house and overturned on impact. Asquith was found under the car, having been ejected from the vehicle which then crashed on top of him.

Tributes flooded in on social media for Asquith, who was from Bradford, a city in West Yorkshire but lived in St Paul's Bay. According to his Facebook profile, he wored at Makaw Scaffolding.

Other friends also shared their condolences.

Some said he had been travelling with his dog at the time, however when emergency services arrived on site, there was no animal at the scene.

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonniċi opened an inquiry into the accident.