Relegation rivals Naxxar Lions and Balzan will kickstart another absorbing weekend of Premier League football as the battle for the title, European football qualification and to avoid the drop are reaching a decisive stage with each week that passes.

Results in the past fortnight have certainly turned this season’s championship as one of the most unpredictable in recent years.

With four teams set to lose their top-flight status this season has inevitably turned up the pressure at the bottom end of the standings with no less than six teams fighting to stay in the Premier League next term.

Naxxar Lions, buoyed by last weekend’s 2-0 win over Hibernians, will hope to further distance themselves when they take on Balzan at the Centenary Stadium this evening.

There are just two points separating the Lions, who are on the 24-point mark, and Balzan, who are sharing fourth from bottom with Santa Lucia.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com