BIRKIRKARA 0-2 NAXXAR LIONS

Pablo Carvalho 37, Joao Cardoso 81.

Naxxar Lions stunned Birkirkara with a goal in each half to clinch a crucial victory as they continue in their bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

George Vella’s side move into seventh on 28 points, just two behind fifth-place Birkirkara who succumb to their seventh defeat of the season.

For the Lions, this was their seventh win and their second in three outings this month after their win over Hibernians on March 2.