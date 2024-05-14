Pop artist Nelly Furtado will return to Malta this July to headline the 16th edition of the Isle of MTV concert.

The Canadian singer and songwriter, best known for her pop tracks ‘I’m like a bird’, ‘Promiscuous’, and ‘Maneater’ had previously performed at the Isle of MTV concert back in 2012, along with American rapper Flo Rida and Black Eyed Peas.

Furtado will join British singer Raye and DJ Snake on July 16 in the Floriana Granaries.

“I’m so excited to be coming back to Malta again for Isle of MTV,” the singer said in a video posted by Isle of MTV on Instagram.

Last year, more than 30,000 people attended the concert.