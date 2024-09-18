Local councils can now apply for government funding to make their streets less car-centric and more people-friendly.

The €10 million Infrastructure Malta fund, launched on Wednesday, is meant to make village squares and residential streets safer and more pleasant to walk and cycle in.

"My generation was among the last to play outside; I want to see children playing in our squares and streets again," Infrastructure Malta CEO Steve Ellul said.

The 38-year-old said Malta's Infrastructure agency is shifting focus to prioritise people's well-being and encourage more community engagement.

Infrastructure Malta CEO Steve Ellul (left) again wants to see children playing in the streets. Photo: DOI

Local councils have six weeks to apply for funds from the newly launched Vjal Kulħadd (Everyone's Boulevard).

Councils need to present their ideas to Infrastructure Malta alongside a basic analysis of their potential undertaking.

Projects can include the pedestrianisation or part-pedestrianisation of streets and squares, building bike lanes on wider roads, street lighting, and tree planting.

Councils can also apply for traffic calming measures like elevated crossings and introducing curves in previously straight roads.

Transport Minister Chris Bonett said the measure will promote a change in mentality away from being car-centric.

"This will help people realise that localities and life in them can be different".

The fund, announced on Wednesday, is not the first government initiative of its kind.

The Slow Streets Initiative was hailed as a collaboration between the transport and local government ministries, Transport Malta and the local councils’ association.

40 local councils had expressed interest in participating but a lack of funding meant that most projects never took off.

Local Council's Association head Mario Fava told Times of Malta last August that €8.3 million were needed for the project to get going. However, only €200,000 had been allocated in four years.

One project that was implemented was at Mosta Square.

The newly renovated square was partially pedestrianised and closed off to traffic during the weekends, yet in July, Mosta's local council took a controversial decision to end this practice come September, after residents and business owners complained.

The government, however, decided to keep the square car-free on Friday and Saturday evenings.