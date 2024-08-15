The head of Malta International Airport has reaffirmed his commitment to installing new 3D baggage scanners, despite a recent European Commission decision to impose liquid limits for the devices.

Last week, the Commission introduced a regulation restricting liquid containers larger than 100ml from being taken through the new C3 scanners being rolled out across Europe, bringing the devices in line with existing rules for older models.

The new security scanners had been billed as more convenient, allowing passengers to leave electronics and liquids – including those larger than 100ml – in their baggage.

Video: Times of Malta

For years, passengers have been required to remove laptops, tablets and liquids from hand luggage as part of pre-flight security checks, with containers over 100ml banned.

But the new scanner introduced last June removes the need for these restrictions by allowing security staff to see 3D and more detailed images of baggage items.

But from September 1, existing rules on liquids will need to apply to the new devices too.

While the limitation is meant to be temporary, the EC has not given a timeline for when the new rule will be relaxed.

'This is just a challenge the Commission will overcome'

Asked if he thought the new airport scanners, costing €3 million, represented a waste of money in light of the Commission’s decision, Malta International Airport CEO Alan Borg said they did not.

“Absolutely not. We still believe in technology, and I feel this is just a challenge the Commission will overcome. The technology we have installed is the future of security,” he said, adding the new scanners had halved the time it takes to pass through security.

“Either way, it’s still an improvement for passengers... we’re still committed to doing this... The investment that Malta did is in line with large European airports.”

Borg was speaking to Times of Malta following an MIA press conference on Friday when officials unveiled a plan to reduce the airport’s carbon footprint by the end of the decade and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

The airport boss would not enter into the merits of whether the Commission had made a mistake when introducing the rule.

Borg said he was confident the 100ml limit would “eventually” be relaxed once again and that the airport was on track to deliver the remaining five new scanners by the end of the year.

On Wednesday, the EC decision attracted criticism from an association representing airports in Europe.

“The new restriction means those airports that have already invested in C3 scanners... are heavily penalised – as little of the benefits associated with the use of this cutting-edge technology will materialise,” said Airports Council International (ACI) Europe.

Overcrowding at airport

Last month, Borg warned of overcrowding at MIA amid “staggering numbers” of passengers he said had pushed the airport to its “extreme limits”.

Asked about the problem on Friday, the airport boss said it was “still an issue.”

He said teams on the ground were trying to help passengers affected by the overcrowding, but disruptions could not be completely avoided.

“I’d love to have the option to close the airport, double it and open it. This would be much more efficient and faster, but in reality, we don’t have that option. This is an operation that runs 24 hours per day... our focus is to develop the terminal as fast as possible.”

Schengen border controls

Last month, Times of Malta reported that the government and the EC had agreed on an interim solution to Malta’s border woes after it emerged the country would not have the new technology required for Schengen countries by the October deadline.

The Schengen area refers to a group of 29 countries that have agreed to abolish border controls within the area.

Asked about the stopgap measure, about which to date the government has not yet provided further details, Borg said the project was solely within the remit of the police and that he did not have any information about it.

He said the airport was working on infrastructure to better accommodate arrivals from outside the Schengen area, who Borg said would face longer processing times when arriving in Malta.

“We’ll make sure we have more space for passengers going through this process,” he said, adding the project was due to be completed by next summer.

“We’re all hands on deck to deliver this on time.”