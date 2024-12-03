A collective agreement for MCAST lecturers should be “generous but not exorbitant”, Prime Minister Robert Abela has said, as an industrial dispute continues to impact students.

“It (the agreement) cannot be exorbitant, because if the agreement does not respect the traditional principles of collective agreements and bargaining, you would have a problem where future governments would not be able to maintain its sustainability,” Abela said.

Asked if he believed the Malta Union of Teachers’ demands were sustainable, Abela replied: “There is an ongoing and intensive process of discussions. I thank the people involved in the negotiations from the side of the government and the MUT. The process has still not closed and it would be premature and immature to comment on what is currently on the table.”

“With goodwill, we can come to an agreement,” he said.

Lecturers and staff have been at odds with MCAST management for weeks.

In October, lecturers and the union representing them – MUT – kicked off the scholastic year with a protest over the failure of college management to agree to a new collective agreement after a delay of almost three years.

They also announced new directives during the protest.

Among other directives, the union told lecturers to avoid communication with MCAST administration and students outside designated contact hours, to boycott events and not show up for extracurricular activities and school ceremonies. They were also instructed to refrain from disclosing assessment marks to students or management, not to show up for staff meetings, to limit work to essential tasks like teaching, and to halt research activities, including providing support for students who are doing their theses.

The ongoing dispute between the MUT and the government has led to student frustrations as the directives impact their studies.

One nursing student who spoke to Times of Malta said she should soon graduate, but that dream could go out the window if she is not given her marks.

“Without the marks, I fear I won’t be able to graduate and all of us here are eager to start working, some of us more than others as they badly need financial stability,” she said.

On Wednesday, students themselves protested, calling on the government to pay their teachers fairly.

Abela said he completely understands the frustration felt by students.

“The people who are most innocent in all of this are the ones who are most impacted by the industrial actions are the students. I also understand the point of view of the lecturers.”

Abela said he has not only followed the student protest but has also spoken personally and communicated with many students.

MUT president Marco Bonnici said the MUT has been negotiating to have the best conditions for MCAST grades in the new agreement and is not ready to compromise its position as expressed during negotiations.

“There is now progress in negotiations and we hope to conclude the agreement to the satisfaction of members in the shortest time possible.”