MCAST students fed up with the ongoing dispute between the government and the teachers’ union occupied a roundabout in Mosta and took to the streets demanding better pay for their teachers.

The dispute surrounds an MCAST collective agreement that lapsed three years ago and negotiations for which have been going on for two years.

The Malta Union of Teachers has issued and lifted directives several times, claiming at points to have found a way forward but they have so far been false starts.

The union issued a fresh dispute last month, which came with new directives that included not handing over grades to students or the college and limiting communication with college administration and students alike, among others.

The impact has spilt over onto students who have expressed their frustration at the delays in negotiations.

Footage: Jessica Arena

On Wednesday, Mosta MCAST students took to the main road right outside the college and spread out picnic blankets where some proceeded to eat their lunch and share baked goods.

Others were also actively protesting by blocking the road and encouraging motorists to honk in solidarity.

Students urged motorists to honk in solidarity. Photo: Jessica Arena

“We blocked your road so they can pay our teachers,” they chanted in unison as many patient motorists in the ensuing traffic jam honked in support, with some even nodding in approval.

Not discouraged by the light smatterings of intermittent rain, the students said that were demanding an immediate resolution to the dispute and for their marks to be released, especially for those waiting to finalise their degrees.

Some held up banners reading “you paid them in pennies but the work never stopped”, “you say we are the future but you’re leaving us behind” and “we should be studying and instead we are protesting”.

Other slogans included “three years wasted”, “lecturers deserve better” and “honk for fair pay”.

Meanwhile, in Paola, irate students similarly organised a carcade from Qormi to the main college campus.

Some 11 cars took off with their lights flashing and horns honking along the way, with the students having made large banners and attached them to the front of their cars.

The slogans included “our education is failing us”, “enough money to keep in your pockets but not enough for teachers” and “we’ve had enough”.

This culminated in a larger protest on the main college campus in Paola.