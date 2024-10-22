The newly inaugurated Climate Action Authority (CAA) is not only a milestone for Malta but also a beacon of hope for the rest of Europe.

As a climate activist, I see this authority as an essential step in creating a just transition to tackle the growing threat of climate change, ensuring that no one is left behind. The CAA represents a bold and innovative move that places Malta at the forefront of Europe’s climate action efforts, setting an example of what can be achieved when sustainability is prioritised on a national level.

Malta is already facing the harsh realities of climate change – rising temperatures, erratic weather patterns and threats to our natural resources. As the first body of its kind in Europe, the CAA offers a comprehensive framework that is not only ambitious but also highly practical.

Its holistic approach to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, enhancing carbon sinks and implementing adaptive measures, shows a clear commitment to both mitigating climate change and building resilience. This dual approach is essential for protecting vulnerable communities – something that resonates deeply with me as a disabled person.

A commendable feature of the CAA is its focus on accountability and transparency. In an era where climate action often faces public scepticism, the Climate Action Act of 2024 sets a strong legal foundation for the authority’s work, ensuring that progress will be regularly monitored and reported.

This level of transparency builds trust and strengthens the engagement of the public and key stakeholders, creating a collaborative environment where everyone can play a role in addressing climate change.

The CAA’s Climate Action Fund is another significant step. This fund, replenished through market-based measures and national initiatives, symbolises a commitment to long-term sustainability. It ensures resources are available to support projects that reduce emissions, improve resilience and foster a low-carbon economy. This initiative drives change across sectors, making it clear that climate action is integrated across Malta’s economy.

Equally important is the CAA’s leadership in coordinating climate action across the government. This centralised approach allows for cohesive and comprehensive policies that address climate challenges from multiple angles.

It is refreshing to see that the authority will also engage with various stakeholders, including civil society organisations, ensuring that the voices of the people are heard.

Malta is preparing its citizens to face future climate challenges - Christine-Ann Deasey

Climate change affects all of us, but its impacts are not felt equally, which is why it is vital to have inclusive policies that consider marginalised groups, including persons with disabilities.

The authority’s dedication to enhancing climate knowledge and awareness is a clear signal that Malta is preparing its citizens to face future climate challenges. Education plays a crucial role in empowering individuals to make informed decisions and to take action, both on a personal level and within their communities.

This commitment to public communication and education is particularly inspiring, as it fosters a generation of engaged citizens who will continue to fight for climate justice long after us.

Malta’s long-term strategy, driven by the CAA, will undoubtedly shape our future. The authority’s responsibilities – ranging from preparing key climate plans and strategies to collecting and reporting climate data – are all part of a larger effort to position Malta as a leader in climate action on the global stage.

By supporting Malta’s efforts under international agreements such as the Paris Agreement, the CAA reinforces our role as a responsible member of the global community.

As a climate activist, I see the CAA as an opportunity for a more equitable society. Climate change disproportionately affects vulnerable populations, yet these groups are often excluded from solutions.

The CAA’s engagement with all sectors ensures marginalised voices, including persons with disabilities, are part of the decision-making process, promoting policies that are both environmentally sustainable and socially just.

The Climate Action Authority is a bold step in Malta’s fight against climate change. It combines leadership, accountability and a commitment to a sustainable future. It also offers hope that Malta is moving toward a greener, more inclusive future – one where climate action is a national priority.

The CAA has laid the foundation for a just transition, and it’s up to all of us to support its work and ensure Malta leads the way in climate action for generations to come.

Christine-Ann Deasey is a climate and inclusion activist.