Malta is leading a forward-thinking initiative to integrate digital ethics into its national curriculum, with a focus on preparing students for the ethical challenges of the digital age and paving the way for responsible digital citizenship.

Ethics was introduced in Maltese schools in 2014, covering compulsory education from ages five to 16 and leading to SEC certification at the end of year 11.

At the heart of the ethics curriculum is the recognition that students must be equipped with the skills to navigate an increasingly digital world. With the ongoing advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies, Malta has recognised the urgent need to include AI ethics within the educational sphere.

In line with Malta’s National Educational Strategy for 2030 and the National Digital Strategy for 2030, the Ethics national syllabi align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to ensure that students not only learn locally relevant values but also gain insights into global ethical responsibilities.

In 2023, Malta introduced a revised Year 7 Ethics syllabus that emphasises students’ rights, responsibilities and ethical considerations. This syllabus, designed for students aged 11 to 12, includes critical discussions on intellectual property in the context of generative AI and the ethical implications of algorithms in online advertising.

These topics aim to develop students’ understanding of intellectual property rights, including attribution and copyright adherence, essential for responsible digital citizenship.

Building on this foundation, the newly implemented Year 8 syllabus dives deeper into the responsible use of innovative technologies. This syllabus includes learning outcomes related to AI, robotics and digital gaming environments. Through learning outcomes focusing on justice, fairness and integrity, students explore the ethical dilemmas posed by AI technologies. They are encouraged to critically evaluate AI’s potential benefits and risks, such as job displacement and societal bias, and to consider how AI can contribute to just and fair societies.

This progression from Year 7 to Year 8 reflects a holistic approach to teaching AI ethics. Students are gradually introduced to increasingly complex ethical dilemmas, which they will encounter in their personal and professional lives.

As AI becomes increasingly embedded in education, it holds the potential to revolutionise learning by offering personalised instruction, improving administrative efficiency and increasing access for all students.

However, with great promise comes ethical responsibility. Ensuring that AI is used fairly, equitably and sustainably in education is now more important than ever. Ethics must remain a primary consideration as AI continues to shape the future of education.

With proper regulations and guidelines, AI can be a powerful tool that enhances learning, promotes equity and supports sustainability. However, the focus must always be on using AI in a way that benefits society, protects privacy and maintains the human element at the core of education.

Ethics education is key to ensuring that the integration of AI into schools aligns with these values, helping create an inclusive, responsible and forward-thinking educational environment.

Central to all these discussions is the role of teachers. For AI to be used effectively and ethically in schools, teachers must be trained to understand both its capabilities and limitations.

AI literacy is essential, not just for students but also for educators, school leaders and policymakers, to ensure responsible use of these technologies. Ongoing professional development will allow educators to leverage AI’s potential while safeguarding its ethical implications.

Teacher training plays a crucial role in Malta’s ethics programme. Recognising the rapidly changing digital landscape, the Ethics teacher training programmes at the Faculty of Education, University of Malta, introduce teachers to generative AI tools and digital learning environments. These technologies help teachers create engaging lesson plans and assess student work, facilitating the integration of AI ethics into the classroom.

Student teachers are also introduced to the use of AI tools in debunking disinformation and understanding the limitations of AI, ensuring that they are well-equipped to pass on these critical skills to their students. These tools are a part of a broader effort to ensure that teachers are well-prepared to guide students through the complexities of digital ethics.

Malta’s Ethics programme underscores the importance of collaboration between various stakeholders, including educators, policymakers, technologists and the community. At the heart of these efforts is a strong partnership between the Faculty of Education (University of Malta) and the ministry for education, sport, youth, research and innovation, resulting in collaborative efforts in syllabus development, national assessment and teacher training.

Ethics must remain a primary consideration as AI continues to shape the future of education. With proper regulations and guidelines, AI can be a powerful tool that enhances learning and administration, promotes equity and supports sustainability.

However, the focus must always be on using AI in a way that benefits all students, protects privacy and maintains the human element at the core of education. Ethics education is key to ensuring that the integration of AI into schools aligns with these values, helping create an inclusive, responsible and forward-thinking educational environment.

Lucianne Zammit is a lecturer within the Faculty of Education, University of Malta. She coordinates the Ethics programme, which consists of the Postgraduate Certificate for the Teaching of Ethics in Schools and the Masters in Teaching and Learning (Ethics). She is also the coordinator of the Platform for the Teaching of Ethics in Schools.