A new state-of-the-art palliative care complex in Santa Venera was inaugurated by Hospice Malta on Sunday.

The St Michael Hospice is the country's first dedicated palliative care complex, and its services will be provided free of charge to more than 1,500 patients.

The complex covers an area of 11,000 square meters across two floors, complemented by an additional 6,800 square meters of gardens. Over 60 per cent of the property has been preserved as gardens or open spaces.

The extensive refurbishment of the building cost €9 million, financed by the National Development and Social Fund, as well as EU funds.

The opening ceremony on Sunday morning was attended by President Myriam Spiteri Debono, Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech. The building was blessed by Archbishop Charles Scicluna, who also donated a mosaic depicting St Michael to the hospice.

"These services are a profound expression of compassion, as they uphold and safeguard the dignity of the human person during one of life’s most sensitive and meaningful moments - when individuals are invited to reflect on the true essence of life and recognise its priceless value," the Archbishop said.

Bernadette Bonnici Kind, the chairperson of Hospice Malta, said the opening of the hospice represented the fulfilment of a long-held dream that would stand as a beacon of quality care for those requiring palliative support.

Prime Minister Robert Abela praised Hospice Malta for its "invaluable" contribution to the community, while reaffirming the government’s support for NGOs dedicated to social well-being.

“The Malta I believe in is a compassionate Malta that shows love. A Malta where every family is valued and supported during challenging moments.

"In times of need, I assure those families that they will continue to find the government standing behind them and alongside them, offering help," the Prime Minister said, adding that patients deserved to have their physical and mental needs met in a serene and dignified environment.

President Spiteri noted it was an opportune time to increase the focus on palliative care, especially when it comes to terminal illnesses.

Informing the public about what palliative care entailed was necessary to ensure serious discussions of medical, ethical and legal nature, she said.

The site on which the hospice complex now stands has a storied history.

In the 19th century, Adelaide Cini transformed her family’s pasta factory into a sanctuary for young women seeking protection.

Years later, during World War II, the same premises became an emergency maternity hospital, offering a lifeline to mothers and their newborns amidst the ravages of war.