Carlo Diacono’s L’Alpino – the composer’s only opera – is being brought to life in concert after almost 80 years since its last production. Valletta Cultural Agency CEO CATHERINE TABONE shares her insights.

This production is particularly close to my heart – not only because of my love for opera but also because it celebrates one of Malta’s most important composers, Carlo Diacono. L’Alpino, the only opera he ever composed, will be performed in concert version at the Manoel Theatre on January 31.

Following the triumph of Verdi’s Requiem, which the Valletta Cultural Agency (VCA) organised last November, this production continues the tradition of artistic excellence the VCA has pursued since its inception. Collaborating with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of Maestro Michael Laus, as well as the Goldberg Ensemble Choir and local singers, is always a pleasure.

Composer Carlo Diacono

This time, their participation brings added depth to the score, ensuring that every leitmotif and harmonic progression is delivered with full emotional intensity.

On a personal note, as someone from Żejtun – Diacono’s hometown – this production holds a profound significance for me. My first exposure to music was through his works, making this revival all the more meaningful.

L’Alpino is a masterclass in verismo: raw emotion intertwined with vivid realism. The opera thrives on its rich melodies and chromatic harmonies. A hallmark of this style is the seamless interplay between the voices and orchestra throughout its three acts. Diacono’s use of leitmotifs ensures thematic unity, heightening the opera’s dramatic impact.

Sheet music of Carlo Diacono’s only opera L’Alpino.

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra’s role in bringing these elements to life is crucial, particularly in their phrasing, which elevates orchestral passages, transforming lyrical moments and grand, stirring climaxes into an innate backdrop for the vocal drama.

This production underscores the VCA’s commitment to promoting Maltese cultural treasures, including the music of Maltese composers. While hosting events featuring works by renowned international composers – such as Mozart’s and Verdi’s Requiems in 2022 and last November – is essential, it is equally vital to spotlight uniquely Maltese works. The revival of L’Alpino reflects the growing sophistication of our country’s cultural offering.

A poster advertising the opera.

I believe L’Alpino offers something for everyone. Opera aficionados will relish the opportunity to experience a rarely performed local gem rooted in the verismo tradition, while newcomers will likely be captivated by its powerful music, lyrics, and drama.

The involvement of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra enhances these elements, injecting emotional power into the work.

Staging it at the Manoel, Malta’s national theatre, promises to elevate the overall experience, making it an invitation for everyone, regardless of age or background.

The cast of L’Alpino brings together some of Malta’s most talented vocalists, with each artist contributing their unique artistry to the production.

Miriam Cauchi and Nicola Said, both renowned sopranos, take on the roles of Nella and Anna Rosa, bringing depth and emotion to their characters.

An advertisement by Radio City Opera House for L’Alpino.

Tenor Alan Sciberras, known for his powerful voice, portrays Enzo, while bass-baritone Louis Andrew Cassar lends his rich tones to the role of Andrea.

Bass Noel Galea brings Franz to life with his commanding presence. Mariaconcetta Calafiore and Anita Vella Bondin, complete the cast as the Due Compagne, adding further vocal variety and texture to the ensemble.

Together, this talented group of performers ensures that L’Alpino is an unforgettable musical experience.

L’Alpino embodies the VCA’s mission to celebrate Malta’s cultural legacy while championing local talent. Collaborations like this one with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra – and partnerships with prestigious inter­national institutions – are central to our vision.

They enable us to bring ambitious projects to life. Looking ahead, the VCA will continue to foster such collaborations, creating platforms for both established and emerging artists to perform in prestigious events. This ensures Malta’s cultural scene remains vibrant, diverse and relevant.

L’Alpino is produced thanks to a collaboration between the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and the Valletta Cultural Agency. Tickets are available at teatrumanoel.mt/event/lalpino/.