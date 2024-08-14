RSM Malta has announced that Karen Spiteri Bailey is the new managing partner.

She takes over from George Gregory, who has moved to Malta Enterprise as its CEO.

With full responsibility for the leadership and development of RSM Malta’s business, Spiteri Bailey will play a key role in meeting the firm’s growth goals on retaining its position as a leader in the assurance, tax, and advisory fields; also as part of a global and powerful network. Spiteri Bailey will also be instrumental in building on the firm's outstanding reputation with professionals and clients.

With over 30 years of professional services experience, including nine years at RSM Malta, Spiteri Bailey brings with her a strong skill set and an excellent reputation for relationship building, high performance and team leadership. She joins at a key point in the firm’s growth, with an increasing client portfolio and headcount and brings a wealth of experience, having led teams in the fields of accounting, VAT services and payroll. With amassed experience across tax and audit departments, Karen has held leadership roles in the industry. She co-founded Spiteri Bailey & Co., which subsequently merged with RSM Malta in 2016. As a certified public accountant and auditor, she champions RSM’s values of excellence, integrity, respect, teamwork and innovation.

Her leadership philosophy centres on creating an inclusive environment where team members feel empowered to share ideas. Her proactive stance on change ensures RSM Malta remains at the forefront of industry developments.

Commenting on the appointment, Spiteri Bailey said: “Firstly, I thank George Gregory for his years of service to RSM Malta whilst wishing him every success. I am delighted to accept this new role and I wholeheartedly thank my fellow partners for their trust. My strategic objective is to passport my personal passion throughout this new journey, constantly upholding our values; and working with our talented team to continue growing the firm.

"Our brand motto – empowering you to move forward with confidence – will serve as the guiding light in ensuring RSM Malta remains a leader in our field and constantly reflects our ambition, throughout the range of services we offer to our clients. As our business continues to grow, we will be investing in our employees to reflect such ambition.”