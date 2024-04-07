The 2020 constitutional amendment requiring the appointment of the president to be by a two-thirds majority of the House showed that the government had the courage to remove absolute power from its hands, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday.

Addressing party supporters in his hometown, Marsascala, Abela said the decision also showed that Malta could achieve unity on matters of utmost national importance.

“We had the courage to remove the government's absolute power on the manner of appointment of the president of the republic,” he said.

“We were not scared of such a change, a change that modernised this country. We showed that this country is able to unite on matters of utmost national importance.”

Prior to the 2020 amendments, the president was appointed by only a simple majority of the House.

Notary Myriam Spiteri Debono was appointed as the 11th President of Malta on Thursday.

Abela said that despite some people’s doubts about the constitutional changes, he himself never had any doubt.

“A few months ago there were people who questioned how long it would take to start discussions, but I told them there was no rush, I was clear on my decision and I was never in doubt that we would reach convergence,” he said.

“And today we have Myriam Spiteri Debono as Malta’s president. A humble, determined genuine woman.”

He said he hoped to see the same spirit of national unity in the coming months, a reference to the upcoming European Parliament elections in June.

“We will outline the difference between those who are in politics for their personal gain and us, who have always prioritised the country’s interest, and we will do this with respect,” he said.

Labour’s heart beats for the community

Addressing the crowd, Abela said that in the two years since the general election, the Labour Party has shown its commitment to the people.

“Our heart is in the right place, and it beats for the people,” he said, listing how the PL government has focused on stabilising energy bills and food prices.

“While abroad we saw food prices rise, we needed to find a solution for this challenge, and that is what we did.”

He went on to quote a Eurostat survey, which showed that food prices had dropped locally. He said this has had a positive effect for the community.

He also pointed how 11 years ago, Malta’s GDP per capita was a quarter of the Eurozone average. Now it had, for the first time, risen above the average of the Eurozone. "This means we are amongst the best in the world," he said.

He said that pensioners, parents whose children are furthering their studies abroad, those who receive in-work benefits and carers would soon start to receive cheques.

“If there is anything that marked these two years of work, it was that our heart was always with the people. At no moment were we afraid of change.”

Local plans to be amended for Marsascala

Abela said the government’s commitment to the people was seen clearly in the promises made for the Marsascala community.

“We have given our promise that the recycling plant here in Marsascala will be turned into a recreational open space, and we will keep our promise and achieve it.”

Abela also spoke about the government’s agreement with Jordanian investors Sadeen Ltd to take back land leased to them in Żonqor in exchange for the investors getting land for a campus extension at Smart City in Xgħajra.

“We did not say that the investment that was meant for that area will not happen, because without investment, this country will not move forward,” he said.

“Instead we found a solution. The investment will still continue and Żonqor is being given back to the people.”

He also mentioned the cabinet’s decision to hand the former national swimming pool to the Marsascala Aquatic Sports Club, a decision made back in February.

“Once we finish the parliamentary process, we will work to ensure that we develop a state-of-the-art pool that can be used for all (water) sports, we already have all the funds allocated for this project.”

He also said the government would keep its promise to amend the 2006 local plans to ensure no yacht marina was developed at Marsascala, a pledge he announced during last year’s reaction to the government’s 2024 budget plans, after protests against the government;s initial plans for a marina.

Legal proceedings against PN to start soon: MEP candidate

Speaking at the political activity, PL MEP candidate Daniel Attard said proceedings that he initiated earlier this year against the PN over party funding would begin soon.

Back in January, Attard, and PL MEP candidate Maria Sara Vella Gafa filed a judicial protest calling on the Nationalist Party to submit its accounts and list of donors to the Electoral Commission, as required by the party financing law.

Last month, the two candidates asked the Standards Commissioner to investigate Opposition leader Bernard Grech for “rampant breach of ethics”.

“Despite there were those who thought all the allegations I took was a gimmick, today I can say that after I asked the police commissioner to take action, in the weeks to come there will be criminal procedures against certain individuals who believe they are above the law in this country.”