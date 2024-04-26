Fr Krystof Buttigieg, who has been appointed new parish administrator of Nadur by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma, met the elderly of the parish for the first time. Fr Buttigieg, of Qala, will eventually be nominated the eighth archpriest of Nadur later this year, following the retirement of Mgr Jimmy Xerri, who has been leading the Nadur parish since February 1, 2010.

Fr Buttigieg, who will be the 16th spiritual leader of Nadur since its foundation on April 28, 1688, and then granted archpresbyteral status on December 19, 1893, met the elderly during an activity at the day centre. He celebrated Mass together with the Nadur spiritual director of the elderly, Can. Carmelo Portelli.

Following Mass, the centre’s coordinator, Lina Mifsud, presented Fr Buttigieg with a copy of the book The Nadur Basilica in Gozo (Art, Architecture, Decoration), edited by Mark Sagona, on behalf of the elderly.