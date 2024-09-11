Recent regulations limiting the number of pet boarders will likely lead to a significant increase in fees, animal rights activists and sitters have warned.

As new rules limit the number of animals boarders can care for, industry professionals expect daily rates to rise by around 40 per cent.

“Rates will definitely increase as pet boarders are now limited to keeping fewer animals,” Althea Galea from Vuċi għall-Annimali said.

Her concerns are echoed by others in the sector, who believe the changes will impact pet owners and care providers.

Steph Meilaq, owner of Muddy Paws Resort Malta, said many in the pet care business are discussing potential price hikes, citing a raise in prices by around 40 per cent, for example from a daily rate of €25 to €35.

“The bomb hasn’t dropped yet, but it will,” she added.

The regulations, which came into force in June, will require boarders to obtain a licence to operate. As many sitters provide services from their homes, this will mean registering their homes as businesses, which will increase their electricity and water bills as they are charged commercial rates.

Additionally, the regulations set strict limits on the number of animals a boarder can house at any given time. A pet sitter, defined as someone who provides care at an owner’s property or in public places, can only accommodate up to four animals for a period of no more than one week.

Meanwhile, a boarder, who provides accommodation for five or more animals, will have to meet stricter requirements, regardless of whether they are housing pets for longer periods.

'Changing to commercial rates just isn't worth it'

These limitations have raised concerns in the industry with many boarders and sitters feeling the regulations do not take individual circumstances into account.

“I work from home, and changing to commercial rates just isn’t worth it for me. If the regulations aren’t amended, I’ll have to close shop,” said one pet sitter, who wished to remain anonymous.

Times of Malta is informed that a number of operators in the industry are thinking of quitting following the announcement of the regulations.

The operators suggested that the regulations could be improved by basing them on childcare standards, which take into account the space available and the ratio of carers to animals. They believe this would allow for a more tailored approach, rather than a one-size-fits-all model.

“If these amendments don’t happen, we’ll see a ripple effect outside the industry,” Meilaq warned.

She explained that demand for these services is already high, and fewer boarders could lead to more abandoned pets.

While the operators acknowledged a necessity for a standard they said they could be more sensible to account for the needs of the industry.

Boarders and sitters must register within six months of June and will have a year to comply with the new regulations which stipulate, among others, that grooming establishments must have one individual who holds a certificate in animal first aid, install a CCTV system, and have a plan of action in the case of an emergency.

Alicia Bugeja Said, the Parliamentary Secretary of Fisheries, Agriculture and Animals Rights, told Times of Malta the regulations were introduced to ensure the quality of service provided to pet owners and, more importantly, to safeguard the welfare of the animals in their care.

With regard to the possibility of a rise in the market price and the repercussions of it, she said: “The government does not regulate the costs and has not imposed any fees related to the regulations but has simply set the necessary standards to ensure responsible care.”

The parliamentary secretary said she understood the comparison with childcare centres but stressed that “the current regulations were designed with the specific needs and vulnerabilities of animals in mind after thorough consultations with various stakeholders, including the pet sitters and boarders.”