New legislation regulating the works for pet groomers, sitters, walkers and boarding was announced on Friday morning, three years after the Animal Welfare Commission appealed for laws to regulate the sector.

Under the new legislation, grooming establishments and pet boarders must have a licence to operate.

Grooming establishments must have one individual who holds a certificate in animal first aid, install a CCTV system, and have a plan of action in the case of an emergency.

Groomers will also be required to maintain records of the animals groomed and have an animal health control programme.

The legal notice will be the first for groomers and pet sitters and comes eight months after the public consultation on the issue.

The call to regulate groomers first came about in 2021, after a nine-year-old Yorkshire terrier died after a session at the groomer.

While the consultation document focuses on legislating pet grooming, sitting, boarding and dog breeding, the final law excluded any mention of dog breeding.

Speaking during a press conference, Animal Welfare director Joseph Vella explained that a law on breeding is on the cards but requires more work.

“There are also some developments on breeding at an EU level. We want to make sure to be in line with that,” he said.

Establishments have two months to apply as groomers, followed by a year’s grace period. By the end of that year, groomers must be in line with regulations.

On the other hand, pet sitters, defined as those keeping less than five animals for a maximum of two weeks, are also being regulated for the first time.

Pet sitters will have to comply with the same rules as boarding kennels, which can keep more animals for longer.

Any cats or dogs being kept at a pet sitter or boarding kennel must be vaccinated, be under constant supervision and inspected every four hours, have CCTV cameras and an area where to isolate ill or injured animals.

Bigger enclosures needed

Under the new regulations, pet sitters and boarders must also keep animals in bigger enclosures than the current minimum-size boarders.

Like groomers, they too must have an animal health programme and an animal first aider who is always on site.

From Friday, they both must apply as boarders/ sitters within six months and will then have a year to comply with the new regulations.

Dog walkers and those who take care of animals during the day must also apply as pet sitters.

While pet sitters only need to register with the animal welfare directorate, boarders need to get a licence to operate.

Vella said four boarding kennels are operating in Malta, which are governed by a set of already existing rules.

Those who work as groomers, sitters, or boarders must have a clean criminal record on animal abuse and cruelty, he said.

€1,000 fine for those who fail to follow new laws

Those not in line with the new laws will have to pay an administrative fine of over €1,000 or be taken to criminal court.

Any repeat offender will not be able to pay an administrative fine and legal action will be taken against them, the new rules say.

Vella said it is unclear how many groomers and sitters operate in Malta, due to the fact they are unregulated, but said the numbers are in "the dozens".

Animal welfare junior minister Alicia Bugeja Said the new regulations will offer peace of mind for pet owners.

“This is not to say that most of those offering these services don’t do an excellent job, but now there will also be constant monitoring and inspections,” she said.

She said the public consultation process was vital as several measures in the draft regulation were amended following the consultation.

Agriculture Minister Anto Refalo addressed criticism over the delays to introduce the law.

He said the law was written in such a way that is enforceable in court.

The new regulations come in the wake of several animal welfare tragedies.

Last summer, a dog was found dead at the edge of the Għarb cliffs in Gozo on Sunday. He was under the care of a dog sitter.

A small black female staffie, also went missing from the same dog daycare in July.