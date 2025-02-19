A new season of Brillanti kicked off last week. After rewarding musicians, dancers and musical theatre performers, the fourth edition of the talent show is focusing on singers.

The competition, open to all ages, is divided into four parts: auditions, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final, which will be broadcast in May. The total €30,000 prize package will be split between one finalist and another five runners-up.

Unlike other shows, the participants are not voted for by the public, but are judged by four international judges in all stages of the competition. These are Sarah Harrison, Nathaniel Morrison, Greta Manuzi and Verdiana Zangaro.

Here are their brief bios:

Sarah Harrison

Trailblazing the global hip-hop scene, DJ, presenter and producer Harrison has worked with icons like Quincy Jones and Nas, interviewed chart-toppers and ignited crowds at Wireless Festival and Amsterdam Dance Event.

She is also the founder of D.I.S.K.A. Global and was recently inducted into the Recording Academy’s Grammy Awards New Member Class of 2024.

Nathaniel Morrison

Having made his debut as Stevie Wonder in Dancing in the Streets in the West End, Morrison has since taken on various roles, such as in Moulin Rouge, Jersey Boys, Waitress, Sister Act, Hairspray and Five Guys Named Moe. His soulful side has seen him channel icons like Ray Charles, James Brown and Sammy Davis Jr in The Blues Brothers Live and The Rat Pack Live.

He has also performed in major concerts, supported the infamous British pop group Five Star, and even had a jaw-dropping moment when US actor and singer Tituss Burgess plucked him from the audience for a show-stopping duet, prompting him to produce and perform his one-man show, Songs in the Key of Nate.

Beyond performing, Morrison is the founder and artistic director of The West End Gospel Choir, and is also a musical theatre agent and an artistic consultant.

Greta Manuzi

Manuzi rose to prominence as the runner-up in the 12th edition of Amici di Maria De Filippi in 2013. Her debut EP, Solo rumore, achieved gold status. This was followed by her album, Ad ogni costo, in 2014. In 2016, Greta collaborated with Verdiana Zangaro and Roberta Pompa to release the single L’amore merita, advocating for same-sex unions. This collaboration evolved into the formation of the group Le Deva.

Throughout her career, Manuzi has shared the stage with renowned artists such as Massimo Ranieri, Ronan Keating, Patti Pravo, Gianna Nannini, Alessandra Amoroso and Fedez. She has also performed for actors such as Al Pacino, Harrison Ford and Patrick Dempsey.

Verdiana

With multiple critically acclaimed projects under her belt, including solo albums and live performances, Verdiana has proven to be a true force in the music industry.

Verdiana Zangaro (stage name Verdiana) first captured hearts at the 2003 Sanremo Festival and gained widespread recognition as a finalist on the 12th edition of Amici di Maria De Filippi.

Her accomplishments include winning the 14th and latest edition of Tale e Quale Show.

Brillanti is airing every Wednesday on One TV at 8.45pm. The show is produced and presented by Joseph Chetcuti.