A man was seriously injured in a three-storey fall from a hotel balcony on Triq ir-Ramel, St Paul's Bay.

The police said in a statement the man, a 28-year-old Indian national, lives at the same hotel.

The fall was reported at 7.30pm. The man was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified to be in critical condition.

A magisterial inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.