Singer-songwriter Geo Debono has released a powerful new song and accompanying music video dedicated to the memory of Nicolette Ghirxi and all women who tragically lost their lives to gender-based violence.

Stolen in the Night, released on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, marked on Monday, also aims to spark dialogue, raise awareness and inspire collective action against the “epidemic of violence” that claims countless lives around the world.

“This song is for every woman whose voice was silenced, for every family left grieving and for every person fighting for a safer world. Nicolette Ghirxi’s story, like so many others, moved me deeply, and I hope this song serves as a beacon of awareness and hope,” Debono said.

The official music video brings the song’s message to life, portraying stories of strength, resilience and remembrance.

The song is available on all digital streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

Listeners and viewers are encouraged to share the song and music video using the hashtags #StolenInTheNight, #EndViolenceAgainstWomen and #InternationalDay to amplify the message of change.