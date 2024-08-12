A woman has been murdered in a shooting in Birkirkara and police have shot dead the male suspect in St Julian's.

The circumstances of the two cases are still being established, police said.

The street in Swatar where the young woman was killed early on Monday. Photo Matthew Mirabelli.

Initial reports indicated that the woman, a 49-year-old Maltese, was killed in her apartment in Triq Maestro Giuseppe Busuttil in Swatar, Birkirkara at about 2am.

The suspect, an Irish man, was shot dead by police in St Julian's behind the Hilton Hotel, after he pointed a weapon at them, according to initial reports.

The area behind the Hilton in St Julian's where the suspect was shot dead. Photo Jonathan Borg.

Informed sources said the man and woman had been in a relationship, which had broken down.

There were no previous reports of violence between the two but the woman had some time ago filed a harassment report against the suspect after receiving some emails from him when they broke up.

There were no signs of a break-in at her residence.

Forensic experts were at the scene on Monday morning and the road was closed off.

Police at the scene in St Julian's, where a man was shot dead by the police. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Police have also cordoned off the area behind the Hilton Hotel, where the suspect was shot dead.

The police are expected to hold a press conference later on Monday morning.