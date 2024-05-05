Parfois is reinterpreting tradition in its spring-summer 2024 collection.

‘The Recipe’ is an ode to the traditional family recipes of childhood and features a collection of garments and accessories inspired by Portuguese table linen, with elegant, sophisticated designs that suit different styles and occasions.

Tradition together with the bohemian trend are two key themes of the season, but this collection brings a modern twist that combines classics with the season’s latest fashions.

The selection of garments includes red colour-block denim sets, crochet items ranging from skirts, dresses, waistcoats and trousers to sandals, hats and even tote and bucket bags, perfect for summer. But the most versatile garment, the one set to be this season’s must-have, is the crochet belt, available in several colours, which will embellish even minimalist outfits.

Flowers, a summer classic, will be a massive trend, making an appearance in maxi necklaces, bracelets and rings in a transparent material, essential accessories to add a touch of chic to even basic looks.

One of the signatures of this collection is the watercolour print, inspired by artists’ work clothing, with colours simulating brush strokes and splashes on trousers, shirts and dresses, and earrings, sunglasses and necklaces shaped like drips of paint.

There are also bermuda shorts and Capri trousers in the collection to team with bio sandals and ballerinas to create fresh, casual looks.

Fashion and documentary photographer Gorka Postigo is responsible for the artistic concept of the campaign with photographs eliciting a world of romanticism and extravagance, and portraits that fuse fantasy and beauty with the history of art.