On Saturday, Mosta farm-turned-cultural-centre Razzett tal-Markiz Mallia Tabone will host an exhibition featuring works by two Maltese artists.

For nine days, the centre will display works by artist Frank Bonnici and photographer Claudia Borg in an exhibition presented by L-Għaqda Filantropika Talent Mosti ("The Philanthropic Association Talent Mosta").

Image: Frank Bonnici. Image: Frank Bonnici. Image: Frank Bonnici.

The exhibition will be open from 6pm to 8pm every day, and additionally from 10am to 12pm at the weekend. Entrance is free.

For more information, visit the art centre's Facebook page.

Exhibition runs from Saturday May 11 to Sunday May 19.