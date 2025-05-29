Victim Support Malta is launching a new Cyber Abuse Therapy Service (CATS) aimed at helping victims of cybercrime.

The specialised support programme, which is being formally launched during a one-day multidisciplinary workshop on cybercrime on Friday, will help people and their families recover from the emotional and psychological impact of cybercrime.

“As digital technology becomes increasingly embedded in our daily lives, so too does the risk of cyber abuse,” VSM service and projects manager Sharon Attard de Giovanni said.

“From identity theft, scams and fraud, and revenge porn, to online harassment, amongst many others, victims of cybercrime often experience deep emotional distress, shame and isolation.”

The new service will offer free emotional support by means of psychotherapy, counselling, family therapy and psychiatry to those affected by cyber-enabled and cyber-dependent crimes.

Victims will also have access to one legal consultation to help them understand their rights and possible next steps.

“This integrated approach makes it possible for victims to receive the emotional and practical support they need to begin the healing process, where they may otherwise struggle to move forward,” de Giovanni said.

Later this year, VSM will be holding information sessions on cybercrime within local communities, launching a 10-week therapy group programme for those who have been affected by cybercrime to foster community healing and reduce the stigma which comes from experiencing cybercrime.

Anyone who has experienced any form of cybercrime can reach out to the VSM by calling 21228333, email info@victimsupport.org.mt or fill in the referral form on the Victim Support Malta website.