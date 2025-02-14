The Police have issued a warning on Friday against online romance fraud urging people to watch out for potential red flags especially on Valentine’s Day.

In a Facebook post, the police said it was a common scam for fraudsters to manipulate victims into sending money under the guise of love and trust.

Romance scams have been on a worryingly increasing trend with victims being defrauded of just under €1 million between them from 2019 to 2023.

The police listed a number of red flags to look out for including if the fraudster expresses their “deep love” too quickly, avoids video calls or in-person meetings or claims to be in a difficult situation and is in need of money “urgently”.

Fraudsters can also make excuses when asked for proof of identity and pressure their “victims” to keep their relationship a secret.

The police also listed a number of helpful tips to look out for if they suspect someone they know has fallen victim to an online romance fraudster.

If they become secretive about their online relationship, suddenly withdraw large amounts of money or take out loans, and insist their online partner is “real” despite never meeting, these could all be warning signs that something could be amiss with this so-called relationship.

Victims could also get defensive when questioned about their relationship or avoid talking about financial transactions they have made.

The police urged people to be cautious with online relationships and use a few simple prevention tips to protect themselves such as using reverse image searches, getting a second opinion from friends or family, and never sharing bank details or personal documents with people online.

Suspicious profiles can be reported to the police on Crime Stop 119.